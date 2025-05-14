4 245 10
EU ambassadors adopted 17th package of sanctions against Russia - Jozwiak
Today, May 14, 2025, European Union ambassadors approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.
This was announced on the social network X by Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.
"EU ambassadors have just given the green light to the 17th package of sanctions against Russia," he said.
According to him, in parallel, they also approved additional sanctions against Russia for human rights violations, hybrid interference around the world, and the proliferation of chemical weapons.
There is no official confirmation or more detailed information at this time.
