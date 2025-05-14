ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10029 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia
4 245 10

EU ambassadors adopted 17th package of sanctions against Russia - Jozwiak

US sanctions are debilitating the Russian economy

Today, May 14, 2025, European Union ambassadors approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced on the social network X by Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.

"EU ambassadors have just given the green light to the 17th package of sanctions against Russia," he said.

According to him, in parallel, they also approved additional sanctions against Russia for human rights violations, hybrid interference around the world, and the proliferation of chemical weapons.

Read more: New sanctions to be imposed on Russia if ceasefire is not reached in "coming days"– Macron

There is no official confirmation or more detailed information at this time.

йозвяк санкції

Author: 

Russia (12442) sanctions (2179) European Union (2917) Jozwiak Rikard (43)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 