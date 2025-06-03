European Commission spokesperson Hipper: Russia’s demands in "memorandum" show its refusal to conduct peace talks

The European Commission emphasizes that the list of "proposals" that Russia handed over to the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul emphasizes its refusal to conduct peace talks and constant aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this is how the European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper commented on the published proposals that were handed over by the Russians to the Ukrainian side during the talks held in Istanbul on June 2 at a briefing in Brussels.

"The situation continues in the same vein: Russia's demands emphasize its refusal to conduct peace talks in good faith. Thus, the list of demands demonstrates its ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Russia also expects immediate concessions from Ukraine that do not respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And this is not a significant contribution to peace negotiations," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Earlier, the Russian side published the so-called "peace memorandum" that it handed over to Ukraine during the June 2 talks in Istanbul. It includes, among other things, Ukraine's neutrality and international recognition of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

