Enemy attempts to resume assaults toward Chervone on Huliaipole direction – Southern Defense Forces

Russian forces have deployed assault group personnel to forward positions on the Huliaipole direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported during a television broadcast by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, citing Ukrinform.

"The situation is tense on the Huliaipole direction, where the enemy continues to carry out massive airstrikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Malynivka — essentially wiping these settlements off the map. In addition, the enemy is attempting to resume assault operations toward Chervone and has moved assault group personnel to frontline positions. This is one of the indicators that renewed offensive activity in this sector may be imminent," the spokesperson stated.

Voloshyn also noted that Russian forces are carrying out assaults on the Novopavlivka and Orikhiv directions.

"As for the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation is somewhat more difficult here. For example, the Novopavlivka direction is one of the most dangerous along the entire frontline. Every day, there are between 25 and 30 combat engagements in that area. The enemy is trying to capture several of our settlements — including Bahatyr, Novosilka, Novopil, Zelene Pole, and Vilne Pole," said Voloshyn.

He emphasized that Russian forces are trying to maintain high combat intensity and aim to exhaust Ukrainian defenders operating in these areas. In particular, they are attempting to prevent reinforcements from being brought in.

"This is one of the enemy’s new tactics — launching assault after assault so that we don’t even have time to bring in reserves. But we are familiar with this tactic and know how to counter it effectively. On the Novopavlivka direction alone, the enemy suffers significant daily losses — around 150 killed and 30 to 40 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed," he added.

According to Voloshyn, on the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces carry out five to seven — and sometimes up to ten — combat engagements per day.