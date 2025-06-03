Switzerland extends sanctions against Russia

Switzerland has expanded the sanctions lists against Russia, harmonizing them within the framework of the 17th package of EU sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the relevant decision was made by the Swiss Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research.

As noted, the sanctions list includes 17 individuals and 58 legal entities, and the list of companies includes 31 more. The restrictions also apply to 189 vessels from the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation.

"In addition, Annex 1 has been supplemented with additional goods, and the current exemption provided for in Annex 29 has been extended until June 28, 2026," the Swiss government said in a statement.

It is reported that the new restrictive measures will come into force on June 3 at 23:00 Swiss time.

