Tractor driver injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region

On June 3, a Russian FPV drone struck near a tractor in the village of Baranivka, part of the Zolochiv territorial community in the Bohodukhiv district.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle sustained damage. The 28-year-old driver was wounded and has been hospitalized in moderate condition.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: five people wounded. PHOTOS