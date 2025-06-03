ENG
Tractor driver injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region

Damaged tractor (illustrative photo)

On June 3, a Russian FPV drone struck near a tractor in the village of Baranivka, part of the Zolochiv territorial community in the Bohodukhiv district.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle sustained damage. The 28-year-old driver was wounded and has been hospitalized in moderate condition.

