Tractor driver injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region
On June 3, a Russian FPV drone struck near a tractor in the village of Baranivka, part of the Zolochiv territorial community in the Bohodukhiv district.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
The vehicle sustained damage. The 28-year-old driver was wounded and has been hospitalized in moderate condition.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password