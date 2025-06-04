New package of US sanctions against Russia is ready for approval, they will affect oil industry - Kellogg

The sanctions that the United States may impose on Russia have already been prepared, and the Congress and the White House are ready to approve them.

This was stated by US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to the official, the draft of US sanctions against Russia is already ready.

"Last weekend I spoke with Senator Lindsey Graham. As far as I understand, the sanctions are ready. The draft is called the Russian Sanctions Act 2025. And I think that Graham has already prepared them and is ready to apply them," Kellogg said.

He also called the sanctions "quite onerous".

"For example, a 500% duty rate on imports to the US. The Congress and the White House are unanimous on this issue. Russia is an oil power. Most of its income comes from the petrochemical industry. It is this industry that these sanctions are aimed at," Trump's special envoy added.