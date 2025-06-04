Russia attacks Chernihiv region border with drone: civilian wounded

A civilian was wounded in a Russian drone attack in the border village of Novhorod-Siversk community in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 43-year-old man was injured after a UAV hit his yard. The victim was hospitalised.

In addition, 26 shelling and 34 explosions were recorded in Chernihiv region over the past day. 12 settlements in three communities - Semenivska, Snovska and Novhorod-Siverska - came under hostile fire.

