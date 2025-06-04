Meloni held talks with Macron and Fico: discussed support for Ukraine and EU energy security

On June 4, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held separate meetings in Rome with French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The key topic of the talks was the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a lasting peace.

Following a three-hour conversation with Macron, the leaders issued a joint statement reaffirming their "unwavering support" for Ukraine. for Ukraine. They emphasized that this is a necessary condition for achieving a "just and lasting solution" to the conflict. The parties also discussed strengthening European defense capabilities, migration policy and the situation in the Middle East.

In Paris, the meeting was characterized as a diplomatic reset in relations between France and Italy, recognizing the existence of disagreements, in particular over the Ukrainian issue. However, they emphasized that there is no question of a "cold war" between the countries.

During her talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Meloni also raised the issue of peace in Ukraine and preparations for the Conference on Ukraine's recovery, which will be held in Italy in July 2025. According to Fico, they also discussed Europe's energy security after the possible termination of energy imports from Russia.

"I think that there are countries in the EU that want to continue this war with the idea that this way they can harm Russia. I don't think this strategy works," Fico said.

