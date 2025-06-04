Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region with GABs, injuring two (clarified)

On June 4, Russian forces launched strikes using glide bombs (GABs) on a settlement in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary reports, three people were injured.

Emergency services and ambulance crews have been dispatched to assist the victims.

Later, Fedorov clarified that two people were injured in the attack while sitting in their private vehicle at the moment of the strike.

The blast wave and shrapnel damaged both the car and nearby houses.

