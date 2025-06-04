Grocery store hit in Russian strike on Nikopol, three injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a grocery store in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three people.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, throughout the day, the occupiers cynically targeted the city’s civilian population. A grocery store came under attack. As a result, two men and a woman were injured," the statement reads.

Rescuers assisted in transporting the injured woman to an ambulance.

