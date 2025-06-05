US sends special detonators for missiles used by Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones to Middle East - WSJ

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has ordered the US military in the Middle East to redirect missile disruptors that Ukraine was supposed to receive to fight Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Wall Street Journal.

It is noted that the US Congress was notified last week.

WSJ journalists note that the detonators were used by Ukrainian soldiers to repel attacks by Russian drones. The decision to supply them to Ukraine was made during the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

The short-range fuzes were designed for laser-guided surface-to-air missiles. The US military has adapted these missiles to be launched from F-15E fighter jets.

The WSJ suggests that the USA took this step in preparation for a possible conflict with Iran or renewed fighting with the Yemeni Houthis.

The US Secretary of Defence also warned that Ukraine's European allies would provide Kyiv with a greater share of military assistance in the future, as the Western Pacific would be a "priority theatre of military operations" for the Pentagon.