Missile strikes on "Iskander" OTRK launchers in Bryansk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers hit OTRK "Iskander" missile launchers in the Bryansk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.
"A unit of Russian troops tried to strike at one of our cities. Probably on Kyiv. One enemy missile launcher detonated, and two more are likely to be damaged," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password