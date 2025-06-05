Stefanishyna and ARMA scandal may affect Ukraine’s European integration processes, - expert

According to an investigation published by "Ukrainska Pravda" on 4 June, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets (ARMA) transferred the management of the Trade Union Building in the centre of the capital to a private company with ties to Mykhailo Stefanishyn, the ex-husband of Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

This is the fourth large facility transferred to this company recently.

The journalists note that despite the formal break in their marriage, Mr Stefanishyn remains in the official's close business circle. At the same time, Ms Stefanishyna herself is involved in criminal proceedings over the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 million allocated for the adaptation of legislation to EU standards. The case is still being heard by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The situation was also commented on on by political scientist, director of the Institute of World Policy Yevhen Mahda.

"The scandal surrounding ARMA and Stefanishyna may lead to the failure of negotiations on the opening of the 'Osnovy' cluster within the framework of negotiations with the EU, and this will be the result of the activities of those who despise the principles of European integration and turn state institutions into instruments of their own influence," the expert said.

According to Mahda, the actual involvement of officials' family structures in the management of state property through ARMA is an example of a demonstrable conflict of interest and raises serious questions about the state policy in the field of asset management.

Read more: People close to Deputy PM Stefanishyna obtained management of four real estate assets through ARMA – investigation

"We shouldn't forget that the name of the cluster is 'Osnovy'. And the professional biographies of some of the officials, including Ms. Stefanishyna, also include experience in the team of Yanukovych's Minister of Justice, Olena Lukash. This is also an important signal to our international partners," Mahda added.