5 and 6 June are declared days of mourning in Pryluky

The city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, has declared 5-6 June as the Days of Mourning for those killed in the attack by Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Pryluky City Council.

"As a sign of sorrow and to honour the memory of those killed in the Russian Federation's attack on the city, 5-6 June 2025 have been declared Days of Mourning in Pryluky," the statement reads.

As a reminder, on the night of 5 June, Russian invaders attacked Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with attack drones, killing five people.

One of the "shaheds" hit the house of the head of the local fire station. His family was killed: his wife, daughter, a patrol policewoman, and her one-year-old son.

