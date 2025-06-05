Sybiha: Only real strength, sanctions and unity can stop Russia

Moscow must face real power, tough sanctions, and international unity, otherwise, it will continue to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Sybiga noted that on the night of June 5, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using 103 drones and a ballistic missile. The Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under attack. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

"Russia does not seek peace. It is issuing ultimatums and persecuting civilians. Every day that passes without sufficient pressure and a decisive response encourages Russia to commit new crimes. Instead, Moscow must face real power, sanctions, and unity," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

According to him, only real power, economic sanctions, and unity of the international community can stop the aggressor.

