4 391 23
Putin did tell Trump that Russia would respond to attack on airfields - Peskov
The Kremlin said that Putin did tell Donald Trump that he would respond to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields.
This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.
Thus, according to him, Russia will take into account the fact that ‘the Kyiv regime is becoming a terrorist one’ during the negotiations.
"Putin did tell Trump that Russia would respond to the attack on the airfields. He said that the Russian Federation would respond to the attack on the airfields when and how the military deems appropriate," Russian propagandists quoted Peskov as saying.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password