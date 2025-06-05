ENG
News Attack on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian strike on training center in Poltava region: two wounded died

Two people who were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a training ground in the Poltava region on June 4 died despite the efforts of doctors.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the updated information of the Land Forces, doctors, unfortunately, failed to save the lives of two people who were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the training ground," Kohut said.

Yesterday, on June 4, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's training units in the Poltava region. The servicemen were in a shelter at the time of the Russian attack, which saved their lives.

Read more: Strike on Poltava on 4 June: military instructor Artem Kutsenko killed

