Strike on Poltava on 4 June: military instructor Artem Kutsenko killed

On 4 June 2025, a military instructor, Staff Sergeant Artem Kutsenko, was killed as a result of a rocket attack on a training ground near Poltava.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication "Zmist".

"A missile strike on a training ground claimed the life of a military instructor and experienced soldier, Artem Kutsenko," the publication says.

Artem Kutsenko was born on 20 June 1985. He graduated from medical college and later from the Ukrainian Medical and Dental Academy. After the occupation of Crimea in 2014, he joined the "Medsanbat" volunteer project, teaching tactical medicine to soldiers together with NATO instructors. He voluntarily signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and served in Desna, where he became the best graduate of the sergeant school. In 2016-2017, he took part in hostilities near Avdiivka, in particular at the "Butovka" mine.

After returning from the ATO, he continued his service as a tactical medicine instructor and taught tactics and firearms training. He continued to study, taking courses with British, Lithuanian and Canadian instructors.

According to the newspaper, the funeral service for the fallen hero will take place on 6 June at 09:50 near the Holy Dormition Cathedral in Poltava. The family asks to bring only fresh flowers.

As reported, on 4 June, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the military training units in Poltava region, according to the Facebook page of the Land Forces of Ukraine.

See more: Servicewoman Tetiana Liubych of 26th SAB killed in action defending Ukraine. PHOTO