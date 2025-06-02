Servicewoman Tetiana Liubych of 26th SAB killed in action defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On Saturday, May 31, 25-year-old Ukrainian Armed Forces servicewoman Tetiana Liubych from Berdychiv was killed in action during a battle with Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Berdychiv City Council, according to Censor.NET.

"We will neither forgive nor forget — we will bring justice for Tetiana Liubych, a 25-year-old bright and life-loving woman who stood among Ukraine’s courageous defenders. She entered the fight against the Russian evil and died in Donetsk region for the sake of her family, her community, and a free, independent Ukraine," the statement reads.

Tetiana was born in Vinnytsia region and moved to Berdychiv twenty years ago. In 2021, she signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and chose to serve in the 26th Separate Artillery Brigade (SAB) named after General-Khorunzhyi Roman Dashkevych.

According to her comrades, Tetiana Liubych embodied a rare blend of openness, warmth, communication skills, strong sense of responsibility, resilience, and determination in fulfilling both her military and civic duties with dignity.

"The last day of spring 2025 became the last day in the earthly life of Tetiana Liubych — a person whom the Berdychiv community will always remember and be proud of. Eternal memory and honor to you, Heroine! Glory!" the city council added.