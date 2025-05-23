Kyiv bids farewell to soldier and actor Maksym Nelipa, killed in battle against occupiers. PHOTOS

A farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for renowned actor, television host, and serviceman Maksym Nelipa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The ceremony took place at the Palace of Culture and Arts of the National Technical University of Ukraine "Ihor Sikorskyi Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".

Family members, friends, colleagues, university classmates, and fellow soldiers gathered to pay their respects to Maksym Nelipa in Kyiv.

At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Nelipa joined the territorial defense forces and later became a serviceman in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before the invasion, he had transitioned from the entertainment industry to a technical profession, working as a software engineer in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. This experience proved valuable during his military service.

In January 2025, Nelipa was wounded on the frontline and underwent several surgeries in Dnipro. After rehabilitation, he returned to active duty.

Two days before his death, he spoke with his brother Andrii, sharing stories about his service and camaraderie with fellow soldiers. Despite his severe injury, he rejoined his unit, determined to continue serving — even though his comrades urged him to rest and recover.

See more: Ukrainian marathon champion Petro Shukalovych killed in war. PHOTO

Maksym Nelipa was laid to rest at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv.

He was a well-known Ukrainian actor and TV host, best known for the shows "Lose a Million" and "Pidiom." Nelipa also performed in KVN and appeared in episodes of the "Diesel Show" comedy group.

In 2007, he competed in "Dancing with the Stars" alongside Olena Shoptenko.

He died at the front on 12 May.

Read more: Italian National Legion member killed in war in Ukraine: body on occupied territory