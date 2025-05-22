Ukrainian marathon champion Petro Shukalovych killed in war. PHOTO

Petro Shukalovych, a Ukrainian runner, three-time winner of the "Mohrytsia Eco-Trail" competition and Ukrainian marathon champion, died in the war against Russian militants.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RaceProject.

The athlete has been defending Ukraine since 2015 as a member of the Fourth "Rubizh" Operational Brigade named after Serhii Mykhalchuk of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Over the past two years, Petro has been wounded twice, but after each recovery he returned to the frontline.

The athlete is survived by his wife, who also serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a young daughter.

Shukalovych was a champion of Ukraine in marathon running and won the "Mohrytsia Eco Trail" three times. Even during the war, he remained an active athlete - in 2024, he became a member of the #RaceProject, where the team tried to cover the marathon distance at a record level in a relay format.

