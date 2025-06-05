Umerov: Russia’s mass attacks are not war, but genocide of Ukrainian people

The massive strikes by Russian forces on Kherson, Kharkiv, Pryluky in Chernihiv region, and other parts of Ukraine are not merely acts of aggression — they represent systemic terror and genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in a post on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, in the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched 103 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and one ballistic missile targeting peaceful cities and villages. "These are not isolated incidents — this is daily terror. This is not war. This is the systematic destruction of the Ukrainian people. Genocide," the minister emphasized.

Umerov stressed that the international community must respond not only with statements but with concrete actions. He called for tougher sanctions against Russia, full international isolation of the aggressor, and increased military aid to Ukraine.

"As long as Moscow doesn’t feel the real cost of killing civilians, it will continue to do so," the Defense Minister stated. He also underscored the importance of remembering the civilians killed — especially children — saying that this memory should serve as a catalyst for decisive action to save other lives.

Read more: If the world’s powerful do not stop Putin, it means they share responsibility with him – Zelenskyy