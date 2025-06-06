ENG
News Massive rocket attack
Chernihiv under Shahed attack: drone hits near apartment building

The enemy attacked Chernihiv

On the night of June 6, Russian forces attacked Chernihiv with drones.

This was reported by the Head of the City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"A Shahed drone exploded near a residential building, damaging doors and windows," the statement reads.

Later, Bryzhynskyi reported explosions from ballistic missiles on the outskirts of the city.

