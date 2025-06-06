Enemy has launched offensive on Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState

On the morning of 5 June, the enemy launched an active offensive in an area that had long been one of the quietest on the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

The occupiers, in groups of up to 7 people, are conducting offensive operations to occupy Malynivka, but during the first day, the enemy entered the grey zone and infiltrated the forest belt east of the village.

According to the Defence Forces, an interesting fact is that they hardly ever see any vehicles, only buggies.

Given the specifics of the area, there are also small arms battles, as there is not a large saturation of drones. Artillery and drones are working on the enemy. The assault is expected to continue tomorrow.

