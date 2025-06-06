Over 400 UAVs and over 40 missiles of various types were launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine today - Air Force

The Air Force said that on the night of June 6, 2025, the Russian occupiers fired more than 400 drones and more than 40 missiles of various types.

This was stated by the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports.

"There is preliminary data, it has not been published yet, everything needs to be carefully calculated. There was a very large number of air attack weapons... Today there was ballistics, air- and ground-launched cruise missiles, as well as a large number of attack UAVs and imitator drones. A total of 407 attack UAVs were used by the Russians today on the territory of our country.

We also have data on the enemy's use of 6 ballistic missiles. And 38 cruise missiles, most of which were destroyed. About 30 missiles were destroyed. We also have up to 200 damage to attack drones," he said.

As a reminder, on the night of June 6, 2025, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine.

Kyiv and its region, the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions came under enemy fire. Explosions were heard in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

