Ruscists occupy Stara Mykolaivka and Hnativka in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian invaders occupy two settlements in the Donetsk region, continue advancing in eastern Ukraine

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has occupied Stara Mykolaivka (Kramatorsk district) and Hnativka (Pokrovsk district)," the report states.

Russian troops also made advances in Zoria (Kramatorsk district), Fedorivka (Pokrovsk district), Komar (Volnovakha district), and near Troitske (Kramatorsk district).









