1 271 5
Ruscists occupy Stara Mykolaivka and Hnativka in Donetsk region – DeepState
Russian invaders occupy two settlements in the Donetsk region, continue advancing in eastern Ukraine
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy has occupied Stara Mykolaivka (Kramatorsk district) and Hnativka (Pokrovsk district)," the report states.
Russian troops also made advances in Zoria (Kramatorsk district), Fedorivka (Pokrovsk district), Komar (Volnovakha district), and near Troitske (Kramatorsk district).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password