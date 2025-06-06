Explosions reported at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on June 5 – IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported another series of explosions at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – the fourth such incident since the beginning of the year.

This was announced by the IAEA press service, according to Censor.NET.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the Agency’s monitoring team recorded a series of gunfire and explosions near the facility.

The incident occurred on June 5 between 11:30 a.m.and 1:45 p.m., with at least five explosions reported. Gunfire was heard prior to the blasts, and additional shooting was reported after 2:00 p.m. The plant’s representatives said the explosions were the result of "drone neutralization measures" near the plant’s training center.

"Drone activity near nuclear facilities poses a serious threat to their physical security. Such incidents are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately," Grossi said.

No casualties or damage to the facility have been reported.

