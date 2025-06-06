European Commission: Russia understands only language of force, that is why EU is stepping up support for Ukraine

Russia's massive shelling of peaceful cities in Ukraine once again proves that Moscow can only speak the language of terror, and that is why the European Union will strengthen its support for Ukraine so that it has a strong position in the negotiations.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper at a briefing in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is Ukraine that determines the conditions for peace talks, and we strongly support this. When it comes to Russia, as we have seen in the recent shelling, Russia speaks only one language - the language of violence and terror, killing innocent civilians and dropping bombs on civilian infrastructure," Hipper said.

She stressed that the EU does not recognise attempts to equalise the parties to the conflict: "This position is very clearly stated in all the decisions of the EU Council and in all the statements of our leaders. We will do everything to make Ukraine strong. We stand by Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. This war must end as soon as possible, but not on any terms. First and foremost, an unconditional ceasefire must be introduced, which should lead to a sustainable and lasting peace."

Commenting on Donald Trump's statements about putting pressure on both sides for peace, Hipper underlined the EU's unwavering position on responsibility for the war. And in response to a question from a Chinese journalist about the duration of the war, she said: "This question should be addressed to Putin, because only he knows how much longer the terror and violence will continue. We are against the war and stand by Ukraine. And no one wants peace more than Ukrainians."

