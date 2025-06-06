Occupiers create military camps for girls in TOT, - National Resistance Centre
The Russians want to create specialised camps for girls in the TOT of Ukraine, where they will be taught tactical medicine and drone control.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.
In addition to military training, such camps will provide active ideological processing. The girls will be subjected to propaganda about the "greatness" of Russia, anti-Western rhetoric and the blame for the war will be shifted to Ukraine.
The Resistance Centre emphasises that this is another example of a systemic violation of children's rights and another tool for integrating the younger generation into the ideology of the aggressor state.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password