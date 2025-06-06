The Russians want to create specialised camps for girls in the TOT of Ukraine, where they will be taught tactical medicine and drone control.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

In addition to military training, such camps will provide active ideological processing. The girls will be subjected to propaganda about the "greatness" of Russia, anti-Western rhetoric and the blame for the war will be shifted to Ukraine.

The Resistance Centre emphasises that this is another example of a systemic violation of children's rights and another tool for integrating the younger generation into the ideology of the aggressor state.

