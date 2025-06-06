Ruscists launch attack drones at Ukraine

On the evening of Friday, 6 June, Russia launched attack drones at the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported on Telegram by the Air Force of the AFU, Censor.NET informs.

The first groups of attack drones flew from the south.

"Zaporizhzhia region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs," it was reported at 21:55.

"Zaporizhzhia - UAVs in the direction of the city," was reported at 22:07.

"Dnipropetrovsk region (except for Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske districts) - threat of enemy using attack UAVs from the south", was reported at 21:16.

"Kherson region - threat of enemy using attack UAVs", was reported at 22:17.

