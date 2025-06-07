Enemy increases number of drones of various types every month: over 10 thousand UAVs used - Luhansk OTG

The greatest threat today is posed by enemy fiber-optic drones. They are the most difficult to counter. Although various options are used.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Suspilne. News, the spokesperson for the Luhansk OTG, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, said.

"For example, those drones that are in a watch mode near our logistics routes, we can simply cut these fiber optic cables and the drones become non-combatant. So we use these methods of warfare as well. And for conventional FPV, we use electronic warfare," said Zaporozhets.

The enemy is also increasing the number of air attacks. In April, it was 331 attacks. In May, it was 588. This month will be no less. The enemy is most actively using the KABs in the Siversk and Toretsk sectors.

"The enemy is trying to destroy any buildings in those small settlements on the way to Kostiantynivka," noted Zaporozhets.

Over the last day, 26 combat engagements took place in the Luhansk sector in the Luhansk sector. Most of them took place in the Toretsk sector - 18. There, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of the Defense Forces using motorcycles. Despite the high losses, the enemy's human resources are constantly replenished.

In the areas of Chasiv Yar and Siversk, the enemy is not so active now. Mostly, enemy artillery is working, trying to destroy anything that could serve as a shelter for Ukrainian defenders. Probably, some regrouping of forces is taking place in these areas to resume active assault operations.