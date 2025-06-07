Russians attack Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv region with drone: three wounded

On June 7, three people were injured in the Chuhuiv region as a result of a Russian UAV strike.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the investigation, on June 7, around 13:00, in the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, an enemy UAV hit the ground between a store and a church. A car was damaged. Two women aged 46 and 52 and a man were injured. The victims were hospitalized," the agency said.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army used a Lancet UAV.

A pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

As reported, on May 23, in the village of Staryi Saltiv, men aged 45 and 47 were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

