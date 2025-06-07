Since morning, Russians have been attacking people in Kherson region with drones: seven people are wounded

Since the morning of June 7, Russian troops have been attacking Kherson and the region's settlements, resulting in seven people being wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Shelling of Kherson

Around 12.00, a 49-year-old resident of Kherson was injured as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone and turned to doctors for help.

Antonivka

Around five in the morning, two people were injured as a result of an explosive device in Antonivka. A 65-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma, head, neck and arm wounds. And a woman, 60 years old, sustained shrapnel wounds to the arm and collarbone. The victims went to the hospital on their own. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

At around 1:30 p.m., Russian military attacked Antonivka from a UAV. Two men, aged 59 and 60, were injured in the attack. They were taken to a hospital with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Kindiika

A local resident was hit by a Russian drone. The 72-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and bruises to her entire body. The victim is currently in hospital under medical supervision.

Veletenske

The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian. A 44-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The victim sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, arms, legs and a fractured tibia. Currently, doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

We will remind, on the night of May 7, the occupation forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson - a couple was killed.