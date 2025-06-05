Zelenskyy on Kherson strike: Absolutely deranged creatures. There is country in world that could stop Russia but still isn’t acting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to yet another Russian missile strike on Kherson, which damaged the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

He wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter), according to Censor.NET.

The head of state noted that the strike had no military purpose, calling the Russian troops who carried it out "completely deranged creatures."

"Force is needed to make them stop destroying and killing. Everyone in the world clearly sees who exactly has such force, yet still isn’t using it for the sake of peace. Unfortunately, isn’t using it." Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed law on status of children affected by military actions and conflicts

Although the president did not name the country directly, it is widely understood that he was referring to the United States, which has so far refrained from imposing the full package of sanctions on Russia, despite the Kremlin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire.

Background:

As a reminder, on the morning of June 5, the Russian army launched an airstrike on Kherson.

At around 5:30 a.m., Russian forces struck the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration with a guided aerial bomb (GAB).

Later, Russian troops carried out a second strike on the same building, completely destroying it.

Read more: If the world’s powerful do not stop Putin, it means they share responsibility with him – Zelenskyy