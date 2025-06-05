Russian forces destroy building of Kherson RMA. PHOTOS
Russian forces have launched a second strike on the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), completely destroying it.
This was reported by the head of RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
"Information on casualties is being clarified," he added.
Suspilne also released photos of the administration building.
As reported earlier, on the morning of June 5, 2025, Russian forces struck the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration with a guided aerial bomb (GAB).
