ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10234 visitors online
News Photo Russian strikes on Kherson
7 159 31

Russian forces destroy building of Kherson RMA. PHOTOS

Russian forces have launched a second strike on the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), completely destroying it.

This was reported by the head of RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"Information on casualties is being clarified," he added.

Russians destroy Kherson Regional Military Administration building

Suspilne also released photos of the administration building.

ussians destroy Kherson Regional Military Administration building

ussians destroy Kherson Regional Military Administration building

As reported earlier, on the morning of June 5, 2025, Russian forces struck the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration with a guided aerial bomb (GAB).

See more: In morning, Russian forces launched air strike on centre of Kherson, leaving several people injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kherson (1179) GAB (267) Khersonska region (2135) Khersonskyy district (233)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 