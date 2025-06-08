Germany plans to increase number of bomb shelters due to threat of war with Russia

Germany is preparing a plan to expand its network of bomb shelters amid a potential confrontation with Russia. Currently, Germany has up to 580 bunkers and protective facilities left over from the Cold War. These shelters can only accommodate up to 480 thousand people, which is about 0.5% of the population.

This was stated by the head of the German Federal Office for Civil Protection Ralf Tiesler, Censor.NET reports with refernce to The Guardian.

According to Tiesler, Germany must realize the reality of a future conflict with Russia and that in its current state it is not sufficiently prepared for it.

"For a long time, there was a widespread belief in Germany that war is not a scenario we need to prepare for. This has changed," the official emphasized.

Therefore, Tisler calls for a nationwide effort to identify tunnels, subway stations, underground garages, parking lots, and basements of public buildings that can be converted into bomb shelters. This will make it possible to quickly create shelters for a million people. This summer, the Civil Protection Office will present a comprehensive plan.

As Tiesler explained, Germany is now in a race against time, so it cannot rely on building new bunkers alone. Planning and building new shelters will take a long time and be very costly. Therefore, you need to consider existing structures.

