5 children’s railroad workers in hospital after Russian attack on Kharkiv, instructor on artificial lung ventilation

Currently, 5 employees of the children's railroad who were injured yesterday during a Russian attack on Kharkiv are in hospital.

This was announced on June 8 by the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

According to Pertsovskyi, Inna Boyko, a children's railway instructor, is in the most serious condition. She is conscious but remains on artificial lung ventilation.

"Her family and our colleagues are nearby, and we were able to talk to her. She is a fighter. She said: "I'll do everything to pull through." Fingers crossed!" the Chairman of the Board wrote in his post.

Read more: Shahed attack in Bukovyna: fire broke out at railway station (updated)

Amiran Abashidze and Yulia Vozikova are also in the hospital and are being prepared for transfer to the ophthalmology department.

Two more colleagues, Borys Trusov and Yevhen Kinder, are hospitalized and receiving all the necessary assistance. Fortunately, their injuries are not life-threatening. The rest of our colleagues are undergoing outpatient treatment and are being provided with the necessary medical supplies.

On June 7, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv again. One person was killed and there are injured.