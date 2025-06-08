Zelenskyy on contacts with Trump: 15 minutes in Vatican did more tha meeting in Oval Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his meeting with US leader Donald Trump in the Vatican had changed their relationship for the better.

He said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"15 minutes in the Vatican one-on-one did more than a meeting in a large circle of people in the Oval Office," the head of state said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said that he does not communicate with Trump often enough to say what kind of human relationship they have.

"I would like to believe that we have normal professional relations. I don't have enough contact with President Trump to say what kind of human relationship we have," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy added that different people communicate with Trump, bringing information that can be agreed upon or not. According to the president, "he would argue with some details."

"It seems to me that if you are here, you are the president during the war, you know some things more deeply," the Ukrainian leader said.

As a reminder, on April 26, before the farewell ceremony with Pope Francis, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a brief meeting with US President Donald Trump in Rome.