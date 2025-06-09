We must pay attention to warning signs these days, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to pay special attention to air raid warnings these days.

He said this in a traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state called on citizens to listen to air raid warnings and take care of their own safety.

"Be sure to pay attention to air raid warnings these days. Please take care of yourself. Take care of yourself, take care of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the United States believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threat to retaliate against Ukraine for the drone attack on air bases last weekend has not yet been implemented and that a "significant multilateral strike" is likely to follow.

Read more: Zelenskyy: US moves 20 thousand missiles to Middle East against "Shahed" that it promised Ukraine