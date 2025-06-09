ENG
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
Russian troops hit Kramatorsk with "Smerch": industrial area damaged

Kramatorsk after the drone strike

On the night of 9 June, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, came under enemy fire, with an industrial zone being hit.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Russian troops used "Smerch" MLRS at 00:33 to strike the city's industrial zone.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. We are establishing the consequences of the damage and destruction," the mayor said.

