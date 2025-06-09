9 490 15
Russia’s main strike at night was aimed at one of our operational airfields - Ihnat
During a massive attack on Ukraine on 9 June 2025, the Russian occupiers tried to hit one of Ukraine's operational airfields.
Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the AFU, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
"A massive strike. One of the largest strikes that Russia has recently carried out against our country. The main strike was aimed at one of the operational airfields, which was attacked by the enemy. Thus, the enemy struck last night with various means of air attack," he said.
As a reminder, on the night of 9 June, the Russian occupiers fired 499 targets at Ukraine, including drones and missiles of various types.
Air defence forces neutralised 479 of them.
