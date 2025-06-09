Russia launched 499 air targets at Ukraine. Air defence destroyed 479 of them. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 9 June, the Russian occupiers fired 499 targets at Ukraine, including drones and missiles of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

What the occupiers used to attack

The enemy attacked with:

479 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia;

4 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from Tambov region - Russian Federation;

10 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Saratov region - Russian Federation;

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

2 Kh-31P anti-aircraft missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

1 Kh-35 cruise missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air defence performance

As of 10:30 a.m., the air defence forces neutralised 479 targets: 292 were shot down by firepower, and 187 were lost locally.

277 enemy UAVs of Shahed type (and other types of drones) were shot down by firepower,

183 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

10 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

4 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles - did not reach their targets (locally lost);

2 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;

1 Kh-35 cruise missile.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 10 locations, and the fall of downed aerial objects (wreckage) in 17 locations.

