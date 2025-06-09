33 UAVs destroyed over Cherkasy region: civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of Monday, 9 June 2025, air defence forces were operating in the Cherkasy region during a massive enemy attack.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets in his telegram channel.

As noted, 33 Russian UAVs were neutralised within the region.

There were no injuries, but there was damage caused by falling debris.

In particular, according to Taburets, four houses and an outbuilding were damaged in Cherkasy district, and a car was damaged. There was also a forest fire on an area of 2 hectares. It was promptly extinguished.

In Zolotonosha district, four houses, outbuildings, a garage, and a canteen on the territory of a private enterprise were damaged.

"This data is preliminary. We are working on it," said the head of the RMA.

As reported, at night, the occupiers massively attacked the Rivne region: they used "shaheds" and rockets, and there is a wounded man. Russia also attacked Kyiv, damaging an office building. In addition, it was reported that enemy drones damaged power lines in Poltava region.