"Shaheds" attacked Cherkasy region: shrapnel damaged private houses and power poles

In the morning, Russian drones attacked Cherkasy region. Six air targets were destroyed in the region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary data, two private houses, several cars and power poles were damaged by the debris in Zvenyhorod district. Power engineers are already carrying out repair work.

Three people sought medical help. They have an acute stress reaction. They do not need hospitalisation," the statement said.

The survey of the territory is ongoing.

