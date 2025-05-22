ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Russian Federation launched 128 "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles: 74 targets were shot down, 38 disappeared from radar - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on May 22, 2025. How many targets were shot down?

On the night of May 22, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 128 drones of various types and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the enemy launched UAVs from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - the annexed Crimea.

And "Iskander-M" - from the area of Taganrog.

"As of 11:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, south, and center of the country. 74 were shot down by firepower, 38 disappeared from radar/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

Read more: Russia carried out 150 shelling of border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions in day, - OC "North"

