Russian Federation launched 128 "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles: 74 targets were shot down, 38 disappeared from radar - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 22, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 128 drones of various types and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Thus, the enemy launched UAVs from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - the annexed Crimea.

And "Iskander-M" - from the area of Taganrog.

"As of 11:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, south, and center of the country. 74 were shot down by firepower, 38 disappeared from radar/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

