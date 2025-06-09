Shelling of Kharkiv: 10 people still in hospital, two of them in critical condition

After the recent hostile shelling of Kharkiv, 10 people are in hospitals, two of them in extremely serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, doctors are trying to save their lives, providing all the necessary medical care.

According to Syniehubov, recovery efforts have been launched in the region. Since 2022, the Coordination Humanitarian Centre, which includes more than 300 volunteer organisations, has been operating under the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

On 7 June, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv again. One person was killed and there are injured.