EU Council plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2027

On June 13, the Council of the European Union is expected to reach a political agreement on extending the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainian nationals until March 2027.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this is stated in the agenda announcement for the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting scheduled for June 13.

"The Council is expected to reach a political agreement on extending temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine by one year, until March 2027. The final decision is to be adopted in the coming weeks," the announcement reads.

In addition, the ministers will discuss possible options for transitioning from temporary protection to other legal statuses.

