Shaheds attacked Khmelnytsky region: civilian infrastructure damaged

This night, during the "Air Alert" signal in Khmelnytsky region, air defence forces neutralised 3 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Khmelnytsky RMA.

As noted, it was established that as a result of the enemy attack in Shepetivka district, windows in five residential buildings and the roof of one of them were damaged. The utility room of one of the households, a car and a cemetery fence were also damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Missile and UAV attack on Khmelnytskyi region: houses and cars damaged