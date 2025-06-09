ENG
News Attack on Khmelnytskyi region
Shaheds attacked Khmelnytsky region: civilian infrastructure damaged

shahed over Khmelnytsky region

This night, during the "Air Alert" signal in Khmelnytsky region, air defence forces neutralised 3 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Khmelnytsky RMA.

As noted, it was established that as a result of the enemy attack in Shepetivka district, windows in five residential buildings and the roof of one of them were damaged. The utility room of one of the households, a car and a cemetery fence were also damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

