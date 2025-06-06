Missile and UAV attack on Khmelnytskyi region: houses and cars damaged

At night, Russian invaders attacked the Khmelnytsky region with missiles and drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Tyurin, Censor.NET reports.

"The air defense forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 1 cruise missile and 6 enemy UAVs. One cruise missile and 3 Shahed UAVs were lost locally," the statement said.

The shelling damaged three private houses, two outbuildings, a fence, and two cars.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries.

Read: Combined attack on Kyiv: there are consequences in 4 districts, three rescuers were killed, a child is among the wounded. Photo report

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of June 6, the Ruscists attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr, and missiles from strategic bombers. In particular, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are victims, 20 injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while eliminating shelling in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, the shelling damaged railroad tracks, and a number of trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "Shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil is polluted as a result of the night shelling, and citizens are asked to stay at home. Lutsk was also under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 rockets used by the Russians. The number of casualties in the city increased to 15. There were hits in the Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in Drohobych district in the Lviv region, without casualties. In addition, on the night of June 6, Russian invaders attacked the Poltava region with "Shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, 36 missiles and 199 UAVs destroyed air defense forces over Ukraine at night.

Also read: If someone does not put pressure on Russia, it is complicity. Russia must be responsible for shelling, - Zelenskyy