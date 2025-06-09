Ukraine and Russia have begun POWs’ exchange. It will continue in coming days, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine has started the exchange of POWs with Russia. It will continue in several stages in the coming days.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Among the categories of those we are returning now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25. The process is quite complicated, there are many sensitive details, and negotiations continue almost every day.

We hope that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented. We are doing our best to bring everyone back. We are working for this at all levels. We must bring home everyone who is in captivity. I thank everyone who helps," he said.

